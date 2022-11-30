Clutterbuck (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's not clear what caused Clutterbuck's exit from the contest. It was a physical start between the teams, but Clutterbuck was not involved in the opening festivities, which included a pair of fights. More information on his status should be available before Friday's game versus the Predators.
