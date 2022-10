Clutterbuck leads the team in hits with 38 through eight games this season.

This is somewhat of a surprise, as Clutterbuck was rehabbing from shoulder surgery this past offseason. Apparently, the shoulder feels great, as not only do those 38 hits lead the Islanders, but they are also second overall in the NHL. Clutterbuck trails only Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers, who has 39.