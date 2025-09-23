Hogberg will be between the pipes versus the Devils in Tuesday's road preseason contest, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hogberg faces an uphill battle trying to unseat David Rittich as the No. 2 option behind Ilya Sorokin this season. The 30-year-old Hogberg's chances of appearing in an NHL game in 2025-26 will be even further diminished if Semyon Varlamov (knee) is cleared to continue playing. As such, Hogberg's time in training camp is likely to come to an end sooner rather than later.