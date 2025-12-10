Schaefer distributed an assist and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Schaefer logged an assist on Bo Horvat's tally near the end of the first period to open the scoresheet for New York. With the helper, Schaefer is up to 14 assists, 22 points, 87 shots on goal and 40 blocks through 31 games this season. The young superstar has been consistent over the Islanders' recent stretch of games with a goal and six assists through the last eight contests. He will likely contend for the Calder Trophy against Montreal's Ivan Demidov throughout the rest of this season. Schaefer's ability to create goal-scoring opportunities from the blue line, alongside his heavy shot volume that ranks fourth among defensemen, makes him a must-roster defenseman in nearly all fantasy formats.