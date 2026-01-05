Schaefer (illness) will be a game-time decision against New Jersey on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Schaefer didn't participate in Monday's practice. He has amassed 12 goals, 28 points, 113 shots on net and 58 blocked shots in 42 games this season. If Schaefer is unavailable to play against the Devils, Adam Boqvist will likely draw into Tuesday's lineup.