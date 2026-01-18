Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer pocketed two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.
The rookie blueliner tried to spark some kind of comeback in the Islanders after they fell behind 4-0, having a hand in tallies by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the second period and Anders Lee in the third. Schaefer continues to be the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy, and through eight games in January he's delivered four goals and seven points.
