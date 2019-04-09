Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Wednesday
Lehner is expected to open the playoffs between the pipes for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
This is more of an educated guess as Barry Trotz will not confirm or deny who will start in goal, but Lehner has started four of the last five games for the Isles and is coming off of a shutout versus the Capitals on Saturday. No matter which goaltender starts the opener on Wednesday, both Thomas Greiss and Lehner are expected to see time in goal. On the season Lehner was magnificent with a 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Islanders will need him to be just as good during their first-round matchup versus the Penguins if they are to have any chance of advancing further this postseason.
More News
