Holmstrom was loaned to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
Holmstrom has two goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and 11 blocks in 24 games with New York this season. He stands a good chance of being back with the big club following the All-Star break. The Islanders visit Philadelphia on Feb. 6.
