Holmstrom was credited with a milestone assist during Friday's 3-2 victory over the host Blue Jackets.

Appearing in his second NHL game, Holmstrom helped the Islanders jump out to an early lead Friday. The 2019 first-round draft pick helped set up rookie Oliver Wahlstrom with the game-opening tally at 17:26 of the first period. Despite getting only 10:34 of ice time, Holmstrom skated on the top line with Oliver Wahlstrom, the Islanders' 2018 No. 11 overall draft choice, and leading scorer Mathew Barzal. With Kyle Palmieri (upper body) out of the lineup, Holmstrom is auditioning for a sustained NHL role.