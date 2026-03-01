Holmstrom scored the game-winning goal and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Holmstrom played the hero in overtime by handling the puck back and forth in front of Columbus netminder Jet Greaves before burying the winning goal. With the OT tally, Holmstrom is up to 14 goals, 32 points, 66 shots on net and 40 blocked shots across 58 games this season. The 24-year-old winger entered the Olympic break hot and has maintained his success with three points in two games since NHL action resumed. While he isn't known to shoot the puck at a high rate, his shooting percentage of 21.2 allows him to remain fantasy relevant in most category-league formats.