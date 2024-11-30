Holmstrom tallied two goals, a plus-2 rating and six shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Holmstrom looked right at home on the top line alongside Anders Lee and Bo Horvat after being moved up the lineup to take the place of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body). The 23-year-old has notched five goals and 12 points in 24 games and could see a boost to his fantasy value if he gets a longer look on the top line following Friday's performance.