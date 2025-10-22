Holmstrom logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Holmstrom has earned two helpers over six games this season. The 24-year-old forward has filled a third-line role at even strength and is also on the Islanders' penalty kill. He's added four shots on net, eight blocks, two PIM and a minus-5 rating as a bottom-six regular. He will likely have a tough time matching the career-high 45 points he produced in 75 games a year ago if his ice time doesn't increase.