Holmstrom is contending with an illness and is a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup in Dallas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Holmstrom has yet to miss a game this season. If he is unable to suit up, Maxim Tsyplakov will likely draw back into the lineup, while Maxim Shabanov could fill Holmstrom's spot on the top line alongside Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin against the Stars.