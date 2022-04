Parise scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Parise continues to find twine regularly -- this was his fourth goal in the last three games. It also stood as the game-winner Friday, his fourth such goal of the season. The 37-year-old is up to 33 points, 129 shots on net, 51 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 74 outings overall.