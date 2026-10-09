Stevenson is expected to be between the pipes at home against the Ducks on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Stevenson has made one appearance for the Jets through the first four games, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a win over the Penguins. The 27-year-old backstop will likely face a stiffer test from the Ducks, especially on the power play, where they are converting at 38.5 percent. If Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) rejoins the team, Stevenson figures to be the odd man out, but for now he'll continue to serve as the No. 2 option.