Jets' Cole Perfetti: Could return in mid-November
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perfetti (ankle) is slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery and is targeting a mid-November return, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Monday.
Perfetti was considered week-to-week to begin the regular season due to his ankle injury, but he skated Sunday and Monday and is progressing well in his recovery. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Jets last year, recording 18 goals, 32 assists, 71 hits, 45 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 15:11 of ice time.
