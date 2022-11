Perfetti scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Perfetti was limited to three assists over the last 10 games. He snapped the goal drought with a tally just 1:32 into Friday's contest. The 20-year-old winger has four goals, six helpers, 32 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a middle-six role through 19 outings this year.