Vilardi scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Vilardi planted himself down low in front of Filip Gustavsson and was quickly rewarded as he slammed home a rebound goal midway through the first period. The goal was his second of the season and he's now racked up eight points through the ten games. The former first-round pick scored 27 goals last season, and figures to a 30-goal (60 point) threat as long as he continues riding shotgun alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on Winnipeg's top forward line and power-play unit.