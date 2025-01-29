Vilardi had two assists and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Winnipeg's top line was prominent for a second straight contest. After accounting for four goals in Sunday's win over Calgary, the trio of Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor potted three against Montreal. Vilardi, who had two goals and two assists against Calgary, now has points in four straight, posting three goals and five assists during the streak. He's already established career-highs in points (49) and assists (27) and is on his way to a new benchmark for goals. He has 22 through 52 games, one off the 23 he scored over 63 games in 2022 while with the Kings.