Vilardi produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the Jets early in the second period as he banged home the rebound on a Cole Perfetti shot. Vilardi has been on a roll since the beginning of January, racking up five goals and 16 points over the last 17 games, and he's one point shy of reaching 50 for a second straight season.