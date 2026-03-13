Connor scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Connor found the back of the net for the 29th time this season with a wrister in the second period, a goal that made it a 2-2 game. Despite the third-period meltdown that saw the Jets concede four goals in the final 20 minutes, Connor remains a valuable contributor offensively in most formats. Aside from scoring 29 goals, the 29-year-old has also racked up 43 assists, giving him 72 points in 64 regular-season appearances. If he maintains this pace, he could reach the 90-point plateau for the third time in his career.