Connor missed practice Saturday with an illness, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Connor had 31 goals and 49 assists in 82 games last season, a great season for most, but a drop in his production from the previous year when he had 47 goals and 93 points in 79 contests. Connor is expected to be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 11 in Calgary. Look for Connor to pick up 40-plus goals and 85-plus points in 2023-24.