Connor (lower body) will undergo an MRI in San Jose on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Connor was injured early in the second period of Sunday's 4-2 win over Anaheim following a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim's Ryan Strome. He has amassed 17 goals, 28 points and 102 shots on net over 26 games this season. Alex Iafallo could receive an increased role if Connor is out for an extended period.