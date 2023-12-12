Connor is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his knee injury, though he is still awaiting some additional tests, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Tuesday.

Connor's perspective recovery timeline would likely seem him ruled out through the team's bye week, possibly returning in early February. Given the length of his absence, the Michigan native would be a good candidate for long-term injured reserve, though that move likely won't happen until those additional tests are confirmed. Connor is just three goals away from hitting the 20-goal threshold already and was poised for another big year, instead, he could see his lowest production since the 2020-21 campaign due to his long-term absence.