Scheifele logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Scheifele set up his linemates for goals, feeding Gabriel Vilardi for the opening tally and Kyle Connor for the game-winner 46 seconds into overtime. This gave Scheifele five points over his last three games. The 32-year-old center is at eight goals, seven helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 10 appearances in a productive start to 2025-26.