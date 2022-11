Scheifele picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Scheifele assisted on two of Kyle Connor's goals in the third period of Thursday's victory. The 29-year-old center came into the contest with just two helpers on the year despite logging 10 goals in his first 15 games. While his goal-scoring output may not be sustainable, Scheifele should remain a reliable playmaker on Winnipeg's top line.