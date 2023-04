Scheifele (upper body) will miss Game 5 versus Vegas on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele logged just 1:40 of ice time Monday before leaving the contest because of the injury. He had 42 goals and 68 points in 81 regular-season outings in 2022-23, and the 30-year-old's contributed a goal through four playoff appearances this year. Vladislav Namestnikov might play a bigger role Thursday with Scheifele unavailable.