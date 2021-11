Scheifele produced an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Scheifele is on a four-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. The center's October was wasted by a carryover suspension from the playoffs and a five-game absence in the COVID-19 protocols, but he's finally turned a corner in the last week. Scheifele has seven points, 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 11 contests overall.