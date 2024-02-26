Scheifele scored a goal on three shots and added three assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Two of Scheifele's helpers were on the power play. The center led the charge in a great showing for the Jets' first line and top power-play unit. This was his second four-point effort in the last five games, but he went scoreless in the three contests between his big bursts of offense. Scheifele is at 17 goals, 34 assists, 114 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 50 contests overall.