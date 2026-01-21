Scheifele scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Scheifele's first goal came on the power play and stood as the game-winner. He also had an empty-netter, and his assist on Josh Morrissey's opening goal came with the man advantage as well. In January, Scheifele has stayed hot with seven goals and nine helpers through 11 contests. He's up to 25 goals, 61 points (14 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 49 appearances.