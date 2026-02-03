Scheifele notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The veteran center extended his point streak to four games, as he helped set up tallies by Cole Perfetti in the second period and Logan Stanley in the third. Scheifele has seven multi-point performances in the last 14 games, piling up seven goals and 19 points over that stretch as he rockets toward a career-best campaign.