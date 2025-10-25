Scheifele recorded two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Scheifele's season-opening point streak ended in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kraken. The center bounced right back with his fourth multi-point effort of the year in Friday's win, helping out on second-period tallies by Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo. On the year, Scheifele has seven goals, five helpers, four power-play points, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances. He's off to a great start as he aims for the fourth 80-point campaign of his career after last year's career-best 87 points in 82 regular-season outings.