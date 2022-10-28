Vilardi practiced on the top line Friday. Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vilardi practiced alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe while Kevin Fiala was moved onto a line with Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte. Vilardi has been great this season with six goals and four assists in nine games. Vilardi was selected 11th overall in 2017 and is finally breaking loose at the NHL level.