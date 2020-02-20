Vilardi will be promoted from AHL Ontario on Friday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

After missing most of the 2018-19 campaign due to a back injury, Vilardi could be set to make his NHL debut as early as Thursday's matchup with Florida. In the minors this season, the 20-year-old has racked up nine goals, 16 helpers and 14 PIM. The Kings may not be done shipping off pieces ahead of Monday's trade deadline, which could further improve Vilardi's chances of cracking the roster for the Kings.