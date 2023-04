Korpisalo gave up four goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Korpisalo was pulled just over midway through the second period. Pheonix Copley stopped six of eight shots in relief of Korpisalo -- it's not the kind of effort that would suggest a change in the goaltending dynamic for the Kings. Whoever starts Game 6 on Saturday will be looking to save the season, as the Kings are now down 3-2 in the series. Korpisalo has allowed 17 goals on 177 shots across five games.