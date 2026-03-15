Eberle logged three assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Eberle has gone six games without a goal, but he has six helpers in that span. He assisted on tallies by Jared McCann, Bobby McMann and Matty Beniers in this contest. Eberle is up to 47 points (22 goals, 25 helpers) with 141 shots on net, 45 hits, 36 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 63 appearances in a top-line role this season.