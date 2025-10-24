Eberle scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Eberle has scored twice over the last three games. The 35-year-old forward is still playing on the Kraken's top line, and he's been fairly consistent with six points, 20 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. He hasn't had more than 50 hits in a season since 2014-15, so it's unclear if his uptick in physical play will last, but it's an added bonus for fantasy managers who roster him primarily for depth scoring.