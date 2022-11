Eberle notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Eberle helped out on Jared McCann's first-period tally and set up Justin Schultz for the game-winner 3:39 into overtime. This was Eberle's third multi-point effort of the year and his second in four games. He's up to four tallies, nine helpers, 30 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 17 contests overall.