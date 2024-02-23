Eberle scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Eberle had been limited to two points over his previous six outings before breaking out Thursday. He was involved in the Kraken's last three goals as they pulled away with the win. Eberle is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 114 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances. His name has been floated in trade rumors, but the Kraken are likely to hold onto him as long as they're within striking distance of a playoff spot.