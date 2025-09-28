Marchment (illness) participated in Sunday's practice, Sound of Hockey reports.

Marchment returned to the ice after leaving Thursday's practice early and sitting out Friday's preseason game versus Vancouver. He registered 22 goals, 47 points, 134 shots on net and 79 hits over 62 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2024-25. After being acquired from the Stars in the offseason, Marchment will probably occupy a middle-six role for Seattle this campaign.