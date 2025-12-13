Grubauer allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth. The last two goals were empty-netters.

This was a tighter game than the final score suggests, but Grubauer allowed a key goal to Dylan Guenther on a Utah power play in the third period. Grubauer has allowed five goals on 56 shots over his last two outings, both regulation losses. He's at a 4-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage over nine contests this season. He's unlikely to steal the starting job from Joey Daccord, but Grubauer has played well enough in general to see a slight uptick in usage amid Daccord's recent struggles. The Kraken are in action at home versus the Sabres in a favorable matchup for whichever goalie gets the nod.