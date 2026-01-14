Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Getting consecutive starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer will start Wednesday's road game versus the Devils, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports.
The Kraken will start a goalie in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 18-20. Grubauer has won five of his last six outings while allowing just nine goals in that span, so it appears this is a case of riding the hot hand. The Devils have scored just 14 goals over their last six games, going 2-4-0 in that span.
