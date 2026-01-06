Wright scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Wright ended a five-game slump with the goal at 1:57 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old center is still struggling to contribute offense regularly as he rounds out his overall performance. For the season, he's at seven goals, 15 points, 62 shots on net, 32 hits, 30 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He had 44 points in 79 contests in 2024-25, but he's on track to barely top the 30-point mark this season.