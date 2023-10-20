Gourde scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Gourde tipped in an Andre Burakovsky shot to open the scoring at 7:16 of the first period. It's been a rough start to the season for most Kraken skaters -- the goal was Gourde's first point through five contests. He's added 11 shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The 31-year-old should continue to see third-line usage and penalty-killing assignments that help him rank among the Kraken's leaders for ice time among forwards.