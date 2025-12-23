Raddysh scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

The 29-year-old blueliner reached 100 points on his career in the process, as he continues surging toward a career-best campaign. Since Victor Hedman (elbow) was placed back on IR, Raddysh has racked up three goals and seven points in six games, and on the season he's already set a new personal best with eight goals, and tied his career high with nine power-play points (four goals, five helpers).