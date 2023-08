Raddysh signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Raddysh still has one season remaining on his existing two-year, $1.525 million contract, so he's now inked through 2025-26. He had a goal and three points in 17 contests with Tampa Bay last season. The 27-year-old also contributed 13 goals and 51 points in 50 AHL outings with Syracuse. Raddysh will enter training camp in a fight for the Lightning's seventh defenseman slot.