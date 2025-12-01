Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Skipping practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh will not be in attendance for Monday's practice for personal reasons, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
For now, Raddysh should be considered a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Islanders. The blueliner has been red hot of late, racking up two goals and 11 helpers in his last eight contests, including four power-play points. The Bolts haven't called up an extra defenseman from the minors yet, which is a good sign that Raddysh will be back with the team to face New York.
