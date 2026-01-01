Raddysh scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Ducks.

After helping to set up a J.J. Moser tally in the first period, Raddysh banged home a feed from Brandon Hagel in OT to end things. The 29-year-old blueliner continues to shine while Victor Hedman (elbow) is on the shelf, and Raddysh racked up six goals and 13 points in 14 December contests while adding 38 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating to his ledger.