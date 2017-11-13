Lightning's J.T. Brown: Nets game winner against Ducks
Brown netted the game-winning goal Sunday against Anaheim.
Brown has been a healthy scratch throughout this season, but when he's gotten into the lineup, the fourth-line center has been a decent fantasy contributor. Brown may now have four points (one goal) in 10 games, but he's never surpassed 22 points in his career and isn't known for his offensive contributions. The 27-year-old's potential to be scratched on any given night, combined with his lack of offensive production make him one to avoid in the majority of fantasy settings.
