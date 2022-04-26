Sergachev (undisclosed) will play Tuesday against Columbus, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Sergachev should slot into his usual spots on the third pairing and the second power-play unit despite exiting Sunday's win over Florida with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old defender has been on a roll recently, having picked up one goal and four points through his last six contests.
